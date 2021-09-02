Just two years after breaking ground, the expansion of Westminster College’s Hoyt Science Center is complete and a formal dedication ceremony will take place at 4 p.m. on Friday.
With construction completed in late spring, the three-story, 27-000-square-foot wing opened its doors to students this fall and is housing Westminster’s chemistry, biochemistry and environmental science programs.
“This impressive new space gives us a competitive edge and will increase our capacity to develop highly accomplished scientific professionals,” said Dr. Peter Smith, professor of chemistry and chair of the Department of Biochemistry and Chemistry.
“The new labs will foster collaboration and creativity, two hallmarks of Westminster College graduates.”
The $11.2-million expansion concludes phase three of the college’s Hoyt Renovation and Expansion Project.
Phases one and two included the construction of Westminster’s nursing and neuroscience facilities and the Dietz Sullivan Lecture Hall, as well as other structural and aesthetic renovations and upgrades to the existing Hoyt structure, which was originally constructed in 1974 with an addition built in the 1980s.
Phase four will address spaces needed for the Center for the Environment and future expanded academic programming, as well as unrenovated areas from the project’s first two stages.
Designed by Cincinnati-based BHDP Architecture and built by Thomas Construction Inc. of Grove City, the sleek, state-of-the-art facility is now home to new teaching and research laboratories, offices and ample spaces for students and faculty to interact and collaborate.
“With one-third of Westminster’s students majoring in STEM-related fields, the new expansion — combined with the previously renovated section of Hoyt — increases Westminster’s capacity to teach, collaborate and prepare students for the opportunities they will find in graduate school and industry,” said Westminster College President Dr. Kathy Brittain Richardson.
Friday’s dedication will feature a number of speakers including Richardson; Dr. Jean Hale, vice president for institutional advancement; Kenneth Romig, vice president for finance and management services; Dr. Jamie McMinn, vice president for academic affairs and dean of the college; Jeffrey McCandless, chair of the Westminster College Board of Trustees; and Seth Schrader, a senior chemistry major from Fredonia, N.Y. The Rev. James Mohr, campus chaplain, will offer a prayer of dedication.
Attendees may tour the new space on their own following the ceremony. Student guides will be stationed throughout the building to answer questions or offer directions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.