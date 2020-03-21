Westminster College will postpone its 166th commencement ceremony scheduled for May 9 in order to ensure the safety and well-being of students and their families during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This was a difficult decision to make because we understand how very important this celebration is to our hard-working seniors and their families, but we are in unprecedented times,” Westminster College President Dr. Kathy Brittain Richardson said. “We did not arrive at this decision lightly. We are saddened, but we are also committed to keeping our students, their families and Westminster’s employees safe.”
While a new date has not yet been set, Richardson said a formal commencement celebration will take place. Westminster’s campus task force continues to monitor the COVID-19 situation and will follow state and CDC recommendations regarding social distancing and large group gatherings.
“Commencement is a joyous time and we look forward to celebrating our students’ achievements and to seeing our seniors walk across Weisel Senior Terrace to receive their diplomas,” said Richardson, adding that graduating seniors and their families will be notified as soon as a new date has been established.
The college also announced Friday it will waive the SAT/ACT requirements for fall 2020 admission consideration in response to the closing of testing sites across the country.
Under Westminster’s test-optional approach, students are encouraged to submit test scores if they have them, but students without test scores will still be considered for admission.
The groups that administer both the SAT and ACT tests announced on March 16 that the next nationwide examinations will be postponed or canceled. The April 4 ACT test has been rescheduled for June 13 while the May 2 SAT has been canceled.
For more information about Westminster College’s admissions procedures, please visit www.westminster.edu/admissions, email admissions@westminster.edu or call 724-946-7100.
