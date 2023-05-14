Westminster College awarded diplomas to 217 students during the 169th commencement ceremonies Saturday on the Weisel Senior Terrace of Old Main.
Members of the Class of 2023 were awarded Bachelor of Arts, Bachelor of Music, Bachelor of Science and Bachelor of Science in Nursing degrees. Three students earned dual Bachelor of Arts and Bachelor of Science degrees. Fourteen students received Master of Education degrees, while 10 earned Master of Business Administration degrees.
The day’s ceremonies began with a morning baccalaureate service in the Will W. Orr Auditorium. The Rev. Dr. Asa J. Lee, president of Pittsburgh Theological Seminary, provided the message, “Is It Time to Go?”
The afternoon commencement ceremony procession was led by Dr. Melinda Crawford Perttu, chair of the faculty and associate professor of music, as the mace bearer and Dr. Tricia Ryan, assistant professor of nursing, as faculty marshal. Students were led by marshals Dr. Patrick Krantz, associate professor of environmental science, and Dr. Jessica Sarver, associate professor of chemistry.
Jeffrey McCandless, chair of the Westminster Board of Trustees and a 1980 graduate, opened the ceremony followed by the invocation by Rev. Mohr. President Dr. Kathy Brittain Richardson greeted the members of the Class of 2023 and the day’s guests, while Crawford Perttu provided faculty remarks.
Lindsey Oliver of Webster, New York, offered the senior address during commencement exercises. The criminal justice studies and psychology major, All-College Honors student and magna cum laude graduate presented her “Letter to Westminster.”
“No one expected a pandemic to seize the entire world in a matter of weeks just a few months into our freshman year, but you stood tall,” she said. “You changed and adjusted and we followed suit. You taught us to adapt to whatever circumstances we found ourselves in.”
Oliver also spoke of the spirit of community at Westminster, as well as the faculty and staff commitment to student success.
“Your faculty and staff have not only taught us the knowledge and skills we need to succeed in our future careers, but also a love of learning that we will carry with us the rest of our lives,” she said. “They built the foundation that we needed in order to explore the field on our own and they guided us every step of the way.”
"You gave us the freedom to try new things, the grace to fail, and the support to start again,” she said.
The prestigious Distinguished Faculty Award was also presented to Dr. Russell Martin, professor of history, prior to the conferring of degrees. Martin, who has been a member of the Westminster faculty since 1996, was nominated for the honor by current and former colleagues, alumni and students. He was described as an accomplished historian, a serious academic with a vast intellect and passion for teaching, and a compassionate and engaging professor.
Martin teaches courses in Russian history, early modern European history, medieval European history, as well as courses on the history of Eastern Orthodoxy. He earned an undergraduate degree from the University of Pittsburgh and his master’s and Ph.D. from Harvard University.
