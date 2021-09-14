Westminster College has increased its standing in the annual U.S. News & World Report’s Best Colleges list, jumping three spots this year in the National Liberal Arts Colleges category.
Westminster placed No. 117 among the best liberal arts colleges in the nation in the Best Colleges 2022 edition, which evaluated 1,466 colleges and universities on 17 measures of academic quality such as first-year student retention, graduation rates and strength of faculty.
With the highest ranking in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, Westminster remained one of the nation’s “Top Performers in Social Mobility,” advancing to the No. 10 slot — up four spots from last year.
The Top Performers list assesses how well schools graduate students who receive federal Pell Grants, a form of need-based federal financial aid. Pell Grant recipients come from households whose family incomes are less than $50,000 annually, though most Pell Grant money goes to students with a total family income below $20,000.
To see all of U.S. News’ Best College Rankings and Lists, visit https://www.usnews.com/best-colleges/rankings/national-liberal-arts-colleges.
Westminster was also recently named a Top 100 Best Liberal Arts College in Washington Monthly’s 2021 College Guide and Rankings. To read more, visit https://www.westminster.edu/about/news/release.cfm?id=10239&rankings.
