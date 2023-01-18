Westminster College was awarded a $20,000 PA Hunger-Free Campus grant from the administration of former Gov. Tom Wolf.
The grant, which was announced by Wolf and former First Lady Frances Wolf, is used to combat hunger for students in colleges, universities and other institutions of higher education in the state.
Frances Wolf and state Acting Secretary of Education Eric Hagarty announced the Hunger Free Campus Initiative last summer, which is a group of high education institutions coming together to address hunger and other needs for students who have trouble with paying for food.
The grant will be used to have the college partner with the Hope Center for College, Community, and Justice at Temple University to join the university’s Hope Impact Partnership.
“The $20,000 grant will allow Westminster to build on the foundation set by our Office of Faith and Spirituality,” said Melissa Baron, director of the Wellness Center. Baron co-authored the grant proposal with Stephanie Holzhauser, associate director of well-being and violence prevention.
This will allow a campus-wide basic needs assessment to be administered at the college.
This fall, Westminster earned the Hunger Free Plus designation in recognition of the Office of Faith and Spirituality’s efforts to reduce food insecurity by developing a campus food pantry. The Faith and Spirituality office and the Westminster Wellness Center worked together to expand awareness and access to the food pantry through basic needs screenings during routine health appointments.
The grant will also be used to provide stipends for food pantry staffing to increase the hours of operation and access points on campus, and will also be used to implement campus-wide awareness initiatives and strategic partnerships to increase the use of the campus food pantry.
Last year, Westminster’s food pantry, which is open to all students facing food insecurity, served 87 students.
Students may place specific food pantry orders online or pick up pre-packaged bags. The pantry provides basic staple items, fresh produce, frozen meals, canned food, cereal, pasta, deli meats and cheeses and more.
