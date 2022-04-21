A Westminster College men’s basketball player and Kennedy Catholic graduate is now facing charges for the reported assault and sexual video taping of a woman with whom he reportedly was dating.
New Wilmington Borough Police after a month-long investigation charged Sky’Ler Joseph Thomas, 19, of South Market Street, with multiple offenses after the woman, 18, described his attack on her to the police. She said she learned from another woman that Thomas was sending the videos and photos of her out on Snapchat, according to a criminal complaint.
In a statement to The News, Westminster College said it is aware of the formal charges against Thomas “and in accordance with Westminster College policy, the matter has been referred to the campus student conduct system. Sky’Ler Thomas has been suspended indefinitely from all team activities.”
The school said it had no other comment.
The woman told police that she had met Thomas, formerly of Dushane Street in New Castle, online and they had started dating. The physical assaults started in January, according to the report.
The girl reported to police she was visiting Thomas at his apartment in New Wilmington most recently on March 16 when he slapped her, slammed her head off a wall, held her in a chokehold until she nearly passed out and threatened to kill her, according to the complaint.
The woman told police she and Thomas became friends online and she first met him on Dec. 13, 2020, at his apartment. She told officers she became intimate with him and he would film them together, the paperwork said.
She said in January that Thomas started physically assaulting her after she received an Instagram message from a woman who claimed she also was dating Thomas, the court papers state. When she asked Thomas about it, he became angry and pushed her, she said, and she left.
They reconciled their relationship, and in February had an argument about his flirting with other girls, she told police.
She said she cried and he grabbed her right arm and dragged her through the apartment and out the door, pushing her onto the icy ground outside and causing her to cut her left hand and forearm. She was crying hysterically and was having difficulty driving home because of her emotional state, she told police, and a woman who lived nearby to Thomas took her in and treated her injuries.
The woman told police another woman contacted her around March 6 and told her Thomas was sending her explicit videos of himself and the 18-year-old’s intimacies, via Snapchat.
The woman was provided with the username for the videos that also showed nude photos of her and were disseminated to other Snapchat users, according to the complaint.
The woman told police she never gave Thomas permission or consent to send any intimate videos or photos of her, the report said. She said she visited him March 11 to discuss the matters and when they went to pick up a pizza, he slapped her in the face and got out of the car.
He contacted her the next day and invited her to his apartment, she told the police, and when she arrived, they discussed their relationship and when she mentioned the videos, he “flipped.”
She said he grabbed her head, forcefully banging it on the wall twice, and he then threw her onto the bed, got on top of her and threatened to punch and kill her, the complaint states.
She said he repeatedly struck her in the forehead, chest and face. She kept crying and Thomas then put his forearm around her throat and applied pressure, restricting her airway and blood circulation.
She said she was gasping for breath and he released her just before she lost consciousness, she told police.
She said he threatened to break her arm and he threw her into a closet, where she was dizzy and had the dry heaves from the choking incident.
She said he wouldn’t let her leave, the paperwork said.
The police obtained search warrants for his apartment and confiscated his cell phone.
Police said Thomas in an interview with them described how he would film their intimate relationship. He countered her story with differences in the details in the account he gave police, according to the complaint.
Thomas is charged with aggravated assault, strangulation, terroristic threats, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, displaying obscene or sexual materials and unlawful dissemination of intimate image.
He was arraigned by District Judge Rick Russo and released on a $30,000 unsecured bond.
That means that if he fails to show up for any of the court proceedings, he will likely be sent to jail and held responsible for the entire bond.
Suspects are to be considered innocent until proven guilty.
