Richard Greene has been named director of admissions at Westminster College.
Greene, who began his duties in Westminster’s Office of Admissions on Oct. 18, previously served in the division of enrollment management at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, where he focused on funnel strategy, forecasting, yield and anti-melt management. He previously worked with graduate populations at the University of Pittsburgh’s School of Education and had undergraduate admissions and advising experiences at Rocky Mountain College and Auburn University.
“I am excited for the opportunity to join the Westminster family and look forward to all the great things we will accomplish together here. We have an exceptional Admissions team and I look forward to working with them and our campus partners to ensure that Westminster remains a strong and dynamic institution,” said Greene.
At Westminster, Greene joins a dynamic team and will lead the department in all aspects of admissions work and recruitment efforts.
“I am delighted that Rich has joined the Westminster College community. He is an experienced professional who is ready and eager to work across the campus to create enhanced opportunities for recruitment and enrollment yield,” said Dr. Karen Schedin, vice president for enrollment management.
Greene earned his undergraduate degree from Auburn University and his master’s from Ohio University.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.