A new Showtime series has begun some of its filming on location in Union Township.
Crews of 50 or more people were on the lawn outside of Westgate Plaza on Monday afternoon, filming part of the new drama called "American Rust," starring actor Jeff Daniels.
A narrative on Showtime's website describes the series as a family drama that explores the tattered American dream "through the eyes of complicated and compromised chief of police Del Harris (Daniels) in a Rust Belt town in southwest Pennsylvania." When the woman he loves, played by actress Maura Tierney, sees her son accused of murder, Harris is forced to decide what he's willing to do to protect him.
John Adkins, who was working on location in Union Township, said Monday afternoon that the crews started filming around 2 p.m. and were about to wrap it up 3 hours later and move on. Other locations throughout the Pittsburgh area also will be used for scenes, he said.
The series, to include 10 episodes, was to begin filming in March last year but was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Adkins said the crews were supposed to film at the plaza site a few days ago but the work was postponed because of weather. He anticipates them returning there sometime soon to shoot the scenes that weren't done there yet, but he did not know when.
Oscar-nominee Dan Futterman, who starred in "Capote," is writing multiple episodes of the series, which is co-produced with Platform One Media and based on author Philipp Meyer’s 2009 debut novel, "American Rust." The book is set in a fictional town in Fayette County.
