AMBRIDGE, Pa. (AP) — A western Pennsylvania woman was charged with homicide in the deaths of her two children.
According to police, Krisinda Bright, 48, called officers to her Beaver County home Monday afternoon and let officers in.
Interim Police Chief John Deluca said officers found “a gruesome scene” inside.
The woman’s two children, Jeffrey Bright, 16, and Jasmine Cannady, 22, were shot in the head.
Their mother was taken to the county jail and was charged with homicide. It was not known whether she had retained a lawyer.
According to the criminal complaint, Krisinda Bright told police she had shot and killed her two children.
The motive for the shootings was unclear.
The youngest victim was a student at Ambridge High School.
District officials posted a statement offering condolences and providing assistance to students, parents and teachers.
Bright is being held without bond.
------
This story was first published Feb. 23, 2021. It was updated Feb. 26, 2021, to correct the name and gender of one of the children that police say their mother killed. It was the woman’s son and daughter, not two daughters, and her son's name was Jeffrey.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.