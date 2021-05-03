Gas prices in western Pennsylvania remained stable this week hovering north of $3 a gallon.
In New Castle, the average price for a gallon at the pump is $2.91, below the region average of $3.03.
At the start of May, the national gas price average is $2.90, which is three cents more than a month ago. On May 4, 2020, the national average was just $2.07.
Pump prices in April saw minimal movement compared to March, which increased 15 cents from start to finish.
Stable crude oil prices amid fluctuating demand helped keep the national average price jumps nominal last month.
For the week ending April 23, the Energy Information Administration reported gasoline stocks saw a small 100,000 barrel build to reach the 135 million barrel mark.
That is the highest supply rate since the end of February and an 8.3 million barrel surplus compared to the same time two years ago. While supply increased, demand saw a decrease of 3 percent to 8.87 million barrels per day.
Increased market optimism that crude demand will recover, despite surging coronavirus infection rates in Asia, helped to lift prices. Prices could continue to climb this week if the market remains optimistic.
Motorists can find current gas prices nationwide, statewide, and countywide at GasPrices.AAA.com.
