A Western Orthodox divine liturgy is set for 2 p.m. Sunday in the chapel of the William and Roger Decarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Ave.
The Mission of the Holy Trinity will celebrate the divine liturgy of St .Gregory the Great. This is the Mass accepted by both East and West. Celebrant will be Archbishop Vittorio, Metropolitan of the Western Orthodox Church, Superior General of the Society of Sancta Maria Magdalena and Protector of the Holy Order of St. Michael the Exorcist.
All are welcome, and the celebrant will be available for questions and answers.
