Milling and paving of West Washington Street in Union Township will begin Monday and will last throughout next week.
The work will be done between Falcon Street and the west end of the Stavich Bike Trail parking lot.
The project will be under way between 7:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. daily. Traffic will be maintained through the work area. However, drivers should expect minor delays.
It is anticipated that the work will be completed by the end of the workday on July 15.
The street is owned and maintained by Union Township. The township supervisors have entered a contract of $182,811 with Youngblood Paving Inc. of Wampum, low bidder, to do the work.
