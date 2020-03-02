Preservation work as part of a $2.31-million project will begin Tuesday on the West Falls Street bridge on Route 224 in New Castle.
The work, which is weather permitting, will including superstructure painting, bridge railing replacement and deck sealing. Crews from Mekis Construction Corporation will conduct the work.
Restrictions on the bridge between Lowry Street and the North Columbus Interbelt include eastbound short-term daylight lane restrictions on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and westbound long-term single-lane closure continuously through late July.
PennDOT asks for drivers to use caution when traveling through the construction area.
