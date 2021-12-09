Rev. William W. Hogans joked that he’s lucky he has AAA for all the driving up and down Harbor Street he does to get to and from St. Luke AME Zion Church.
While joking, it underscored the perception New Castle’s West side neighborhoods are left out of important discussions and routine paving and snow removal care.
For that reason, Hogans and his church hosted “A Time to Listen” town hall meeting Wednesday night with Mayor Chris Frye, city police Chief Bobby Salem, public works director Brian Heichel and code enforcement/community and economic development director Shawn Anderson for West side residents to have their voice heard by city officials.
“We’ve become silent,” Hogans said at the conclusion of the 90-minute meeting. “The perception is because we don’t vote, we don’t get the attention needed in the community.”
Residents spoke one by one bringing up concerns that could be answered by Frye or others in his administration. Hogans set ground rules, like using “I” or “me” statements, participating in active listening and extending respect and kindness to everyone present. Topics included city infrastructure and paving, public safety and crime and city government and resources.
Complaints about ATVs and dirt bikes racing up and down city streets was brought up by one resident who wondered why the police never chase them. Salem said it’s policy to not get into a high-speed pursuit, especially during daylight hours. He said about five years ago during a chase, a man was seriously hurt after he hit a car.
“It drives me nuts, to be honest,” Salem said.
He said the best thing residents can do is get a picture of the ATV or bike in action or call in an anonymous tip about the house number the driver is going to. If that happens, an official warning letter can be issued to the house and on second offense it will be put on the disorderly home list through code enforcement. About eight ATVs are in the city’s impound.
Frye also said he met with some young men recently in a group who rides off-road vehicles to help foster dialogue on what’s allowed and not allowed.
As far as police coverage on the West side, Salem said there are dedicated officers for each neighborhood, but they will sometimes get pulled out of their area to help out in another if there’s an accident or arrest. He said there would be more police coverage on the West side and was open to an old strategy of parking an empty police cruiser at problem intersections to make people slow down.
Illegal dumping and paving were also big topics Wednesday night. Frye said dumping is a problem all over the city and that there is a multi-tiered approach between the police, code enforcement and public works to stop and catch those illegally dumping garbage. If caught, a fine can be levied or community service ordered to be performed.
Frye said there are 99 miles of city-owned roads in New Castle and that his administration is working on a five-year paving plan to repave every road. About $600,000 is allotted to paving each year, but he noted city council allocated another $1 million on top of that in 2022 for paving. Harbor and Grant streets are on the 2022 paving list.
Hogans said the sign-in sheet will be utilized to keep each other informed and talking to find solutions for the neighborhood.
