A West Side man is in the Lawrence County jail after narcotics agents viewed surveillance video showing suspected drug activity at a Halco Drive apartment.
During their arrest Monday of Marlon Turhane Paul Mercer, 35, of Halco Drive, they confiscated marijuana and crack cocaine that he had in his pockets and a gun that was inside of a residence where the reported activity was going on, according to a criminal complaint.
Charges were filed Monday against Mercer by a detective of the Lawrence County District Attorney's Special Investigative Unit.
According to the complaint, Mercer was wanted on a warrant for previous gun-related charges that had been filed against him in September by the District Attorney's office, and he also was wanted by the state Board of Probation and Parole for a parole violation dating back to a 2013 gun offense conviction. The investigator learned from a confidential source on April 28 of Mercer's whereabouts, and learned he had been using a different nearby apartment of a woman on Halco Drive to reportedly sell and distribute controlled substances.
The Lawrence County Housing Authority provided the surveillance video to a parole officer and the detective, that indicated that Mercer was selling drugs from within the woman's apartment, the complaint said. The video showed about nine or 10 vehicles pulling up and people entering and exiting the apartment at various times that day, according to court papers. It also showed Mercer walking back and forth between the two apartments and at one point carrying a box, the report said.
The video showed Mercer leaving the neighboring apartment and going to his own residence around 2:48 p.m. that day. Detectives of the county's drug task force two minutes later knocked on his apartment front door and ordered Mercer to answer the door, the report states.
Two agents heard a loud bang as Mercer tried to flee out the back door, and he was stopped by officers, one of whom tried to grab his arm and Mercer pulled away and started to run. Another agent grabbed him, causing him to fall to the ground, and a yellow bag containing 20.7 grams of suspected marijuana fell from him, the paperwork states. The agents also found a white rock of suspected cocaine under him that weighed about 4.5 grams.
Mercer was taken to the Lawrence County jail on a probation detainer. Meanwhile, the detectives obtained permission from the other apartment tenant to search her residence. They reported that during the search, they found a Ruger 9 millimeter handgun with a laser sight, loaded with 14 rounds that was inside a washing machine, a box of 9-millimeter ammunition, a bag containing 15 gross grams of a white suspected drug cutting agent, a bag containing an undisclosed amount of suspected heroin and a digital scale.
The handgun had been reported stolen to the New Castle police on April 4.
The tenant told agents she used her washing machine earlier in the day and there was no gun inside of it. She told police Mercer uses her apartment to sell controlled substances, and in exchange, he would help out with things she needs around the house, the complaint states.
Police noted that Mercer has a prior conviction for persons not allowed to have a gun, and possession with intent to deliver controlled substances, and he was not permitted to have a gun.
He is charged with prohibited possession of a firearm, possession with intent to deliver controlled substances and flight to avoid punishment or trial, in connection with Monday's arrest. He was arraigned on those charges by District Judge Jennifer L. Nicholson, who set his jail bond at $50,000.
Mercer also is facing charges filed Sept. 7 last year, when police executed a sealed search warrant in the 800 block of Cunningham Avenue, where Mercer, a woman and three children were staying.
According to a criminal complaint filed against Mercer in that incident, Police at that time confiscated a .45-caliber handgun that had been reported stolen to the state police, an assault rifle with a magazine loaded with 30 live rounds that had no ownership record and $3,000 in cash. Mercer is facing two counts of prohibited possession of a firearm and one count of receiving stolen property in connection with that search. Nicholson also arraigned him on those charges Monday and set an additional bond of $50,000. Suspects are to be considered innocent until proven guilty.
