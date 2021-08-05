FROM STAFF REPORTS
A West Side man is facing assault and other related charges after he reportedly threw objects out of windows at the police, projecting shards of glass.
The police had to call in their special response team and discharge tear gas into his house.
New Castle police arrested James J. Briggs, 57, of 810 McGrath Ave., in connection with the disturbance that was reported around 1:20 a.m. Monday at his home. A caller to 911 initially reported that Biggs was destroying the inside of his house and that he had broken a window.
A woman who was outside of the house provided officers with Brigg’s identity, according to a criminal complaint. Officers reported that they tried to contact him from his front porch and he threw an object to the window, sending debris and glass toward them, almost hitting them, the report said. The police reported that Briggs was swearing and yelling profanities at them and that neighbors gathered to watch the incident.
The police ordered Briggs multiple times to come out of his house but he refused, the report said. He broke several windows by throwing objects through them, almost hitting the officers and causing them to retreat to a safe area.
Briggs in turn told the officers several times to approach the window so he could talk to them, and the police saw multiple cutting instruments in his hands, the report said. At one point, Briggs dropped a knife out of the window and picked up another one. The police told him repeatedly over a loudspeaker that he was under arrest and to exit, or they would disperse gas into the house, the complaint states.
Briggs then told a city detective he was going to shoot him, the report says.
The police deployed multiple gas canisters into the house, and the police special response team arrived and entered the back of the house and arrested him.
Briggs was admitted to the hospital with injuries from the glass. He was discharged Tuesday and was arraigned by District Judge Jerry G. Cartwright, who committed him to the Lawrence County jail on a $25,000 bond.
Briggs is charged with four counts each of criminal attempt at aggravated assault and simple assault, six counts of terroristic threats and one count each of disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. Suspects are to be considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.