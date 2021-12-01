A West Side man arrested during search of his home Tuesday reportedly was a fugitive from Ohio.
Narcotics agents of the Lawrence County District Attorney's office arrested Jamal Ramon "Money" Hopkins, 33, while serving a sealed search warrant at his home around 6:30 a.m. They reportedly found quantities of drugs and a gun inside the house, according to a criminal complaint.
Hopkins has a felony conviction in Ohio and is not allowed to possess a gun. The officers noted that Hopkins when they arrested him was also wanted on a warrant issued by police in Campbell, Ohio.
They reported that a woman and child also were in the house when they entered.
Police in their search found 51 suspected suboxone strips, 2.6 grams of suspected heroin or fentanyl, 30.1 grams of suspected marijuana, 17 packs of marijuana gummies, a Hi-Point .38-caliber handgun loaded with eight rounds and three digital scales, the complaint states.
Hopkins is charged with three counts of possession with intent to deliver controlled substances, and one count each of prohibited possession of a firearm and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was arraigned in Central Court by Senior District Judge David Rishel, who committed him to the Lawrence County jail on a $50,000 bond.
He also was wanted on a bench warrant issued by the Lawrence County Court of Common Pleas in connection with a DUI case filed against him in 2019.
Suspects are to be considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
