As the daffodils and crocuses burst into bloom, nearly 90 volunteers took to the streets of New Castle’s West Side on April 10 to initiate a widespread cleanup.

It was the beginning of a community-wide effort in keeping with Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful Month and Earth Day, April 22, as one of several events going on this month to beautify areas surrounding the inner city.

The West Side effort, a collaboration among many organizations and churches, involved several miles of road and resulted in the collection of three tons of trash and 169 tires, according to Jerry Zona, the county’s recycling and solid waste director.

The tires were cut up and landfilled at Tri-County Industries and Seneca Landfill.

Kenny Rice, a Disabilities Options Network Services employee, was one of the motivators of the event, as was John Owens, pastor of Victory Family Church. Tri-County CleanWays was the lead agency.

Aiken Refuse donated the dumpsters and Republic Services of Carbon Limestone Landfill, formerly BFI, donated the trash disposal, Zona said.

Groups participating were: Girl Scout Troop 52884, Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful, Lawrence County Action, Lower East Side Community Gardens, NAACP, New Visions, Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, Prevailing Word Church, St. Paul’s Baptist Church, Scout Troop 806, Shenango Riverwatchers, Tri-County Industries, United Way of Lawrence County, Victory Family Church, and Whole Truth Ministries, and the county.

Zona told the commissioners at their meeting Tuesday that, “Kenny Rice and (all of) the groups involved in that cleanup deserve a huge round of applause.”

Owens commented, “We are in gratitude to everyone who made (the cleanup) possible.”

In keeping with his community spirit, Rice posted on his Facebook page that New Castle has more than 20,000 residents and that there are 730 hours in a month.

“If everyone with a New Castle address volunteers for two of the 730 hours per month, we would be the greatest city,” Rice concluded.