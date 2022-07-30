At long last, the city’s West Side is getting a makeover.
That’s good news for the neighborhood’s residents, but also the Rev. William Hogans. Hogans, who pastors the St Luke A.M.E. Zion Church on Harbor Street, organized two town hall meetings last winter to better help communication between residents and city officials.
One of the main issues was the deplorable conditions of some of the streets — including Harbor and Grant Streets.
Work on Harbor Street and McCleary Avenue were finished this week, the first roads to get worked on this summer as part of the city’s $1.7 million paving project that will repair 37 streets.
“I’m very happy because it shows hope and progress,” Hogans said. “That’s the main thing that makes me happy. Hope is shown when we go to city council, when we go to the mayor, when we go to the officials responsible for the paving, they listen. That gives me great hope. I think it gives the community great hope. It is a problem with what’s going on with our streets on the West Side.”
Hogans, who left New Castle to work in Phoenix for several years, moved back to the city in 2018. When he returned, he said the streets looked like they hadn’t been touched in all those years. While he noted there’s still work to be done, solely celebrating the paving of the road leading to his church would be selfish.
“This was done because St. Luke AME Zion Church is the freedom church,” Hogans said. “We are always about what’s looking best for the community. Hundreds of people drive those roads, not just myself and the congregation. The city bus takes it. The school buses take it. There’s bikers and motorcyclists. There are all kinds of vehicles that travel that route from Harbor to McCleary every day. My hope is they would put in a bike lane or a water system, sidewalks. There are no sidewalks. There are really nothing safe for pedestrians to walk along for the roads.”
Mayor Chris Frye said since he’s taken office city officials have tried to attack paving with a long-term approach. Still, sometimes the squeaky wheel gets the grease. In this case, the West Side’s residents vocalized their concerns at the two town halls.
“The West Side was proactive with the pastors and constituents,” Frye said. “No neighborhood or community is better than the other. They vocalized it and they’re on the list this year.”
Youngblood Paving of Wampum is the contractor for all of the city’s paving work this summer. The company will be here for two weeks working on the West Side and in Mahoningtown, Frye said. Then they’ll move to the East and South sides.
Grant Street is one of the main roads on this summer’s paving list. Frye said the city has continued to lean on its partnerships with PennDOT and the utility companies to repair streets.
A major paving project on Croton Avenue is currently underway by PennDOT. The state is also repaving a large section of East Washington Street later this summer and will replace sidewalks in the business area beneath the courthouse.
Frye and city engineers routinely travel the city’s streets to identify which to add to the paving list.
“We just ask the public to be patient,” Frye said. “When they see potholes, let public works know and we’ll get them taken care of.”
Hogans said he hopes to host another town hall meeting for West Side residents with city officials in the fall. Hogans noted since the first town hall automated speed limit signs were installed to deter speeding and efforts have been made to decrease the late-night loud booms from the Ben Weitsman of New Castle metal recycling plant.
“The city of New Castle can be a wonderful, positive force for good for the residents,” Hogans said. “But the residents of New Castle bear the responsibility to make their voices known. Going to city council, going to the school board meetings and letting your voices be heard puts the onus on (officials and board members).”
Hogans said as much as people are inclined to complain about the city, they should also celebrate its accomplishments.
“Being a church, we say to give honor where honor is undo. This is a great accomplishment for the community.”
