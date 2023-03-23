A West Pittsburg man wanted on a bench warrant for criminal trespass has been arrested and police reportedly found him with narcotics when they caught him.
New Castle police charged Kenneth Michael Graham, 38, of Route 168 in connection with the drugs they reportedly confiscated. He also was jailed on the warrant.
According to a criminal complaint, Graham was reported to have been in the parking lot of a local agency on Highland Avenue around 6 p.m. Monday. Police arrived to find Graham was the passenger in a car parked there.
Upon arresting him on the warrant, they searched Graham and found a loaded syringe in his pants pocket and a clear bag with a folded paper in it, the court papers state.
The driver allowed officers to search the car, and they also found 2.8 grams of suspected fentanyl, three bags of a suspected heroin and three loaded syringes filled with suspected heroin, the complaint states.
Officers found another paper fold of suspected narcotics in Graham's underwear, the report said.
He is charged with one count each of possession and possession with intent to deliver controlled substances and possession of drug paraphernalia. He is in the Lawrence County jail on the warrant and an additional $15,000 for the drugs.
Suspects are to be considered innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated by a court.
