WEST MIDDLESEX — West Middlesex Borough council members took official action in virtual secrecy by voting by phone and email, The Herald has learned. The council's actions appear to be a glaring violation of state open government laws.
The apparent violations, uncovered in a June report by the State Ethics Commission, showed council members voting on street projects through individual phone calls in 2018.
Those actions are no longer subject to a civil lawsuit or criminal charges related to state sunshine laws. The one-year statute of limitations on such actions has expired, said Mellissa Melewsksy, media law counsel for the Pennsylvania NewsMedia Association.
The Sunshine Act requires votes to occur at a public meeting -- and only after the public has had an opportunity to comment, Melewsky said.
“If that didn’t happen, then it’s a Sunshine Act problem, and it creates a potential liability for the borough and also for the individual board members,” Melewsky said.
Early this year, the State Ethics Commission started investigating Robert Lark, a councilman accused of using his position to award street projects to his brother’s company.
The commission took no civil or criminal action on the allegations, arguing that Lark intended to save the borough money.
Instead, the commission fined Lark $500 for incorrectly filling Statements of Financial Interest forms, required by public officials.
During the investigation, however, the commission stumbled onto another problem: In 2018, West Middlesex borough council members took votes by individual emails and phone calls. (These were not conference or zoom calls.)
The first instance happened July 5, 2018, when then-borough Secretary Sandra DeSantis, in an email, asked council members Cynthia Gilkey, Ronald Preston, Melissa Merchant-Calvert, Maleia James, and Mayor Jerrod Palmer to vote on the Ninth Alley project.
Council members responded by voting by email.
In the second instance, Lark, then-borough council president, requested the borough secretary to contact council members individually by phone to obtain approval for projects for Garfield, Fair, and Chestnut streets, and for Dogwood Lane.
Donald Lark & Sons Inc., however, the company belonging to Lark's brother, had already completed the project and submitted an invoice for the work.
“Over the approximate time period of Feb. 28, 2018, to June 18, 2018, DLS performed a minimum of three projects for the borough which were not publicly discussed or voted on by council during any legislative or special meeting,” the report stated.
Lark and Preston said they thought it was acceptable to take emergency votes by phone, until The Herald informed them of the possible violations.
“We shouldn’t have done it and...we won’t do it again,” Lark said. “We’re not out to break the law.
"We’ll do whatever is necessary to be in accordance with the law.” That includes, he said, taking a course through the Open Records Office or having the solicitor educate him on the laws.
The Office of Open Records provides free training on Sunshine Act compliance.
Borough Solicitor Robert Tesone said he was unaware of the votes taken by phone and email. If had known, he said, he would have advised the council against it.
Rob Caruso, executive director of the State Ethics Commission, said he was aware of the possible Sunshine Act violations, but that his agency did not have authority to initiate legal actions against them.
Melewsky said taking action is up to the public.
“The Sunshine Act is a citizen-enforced law,” Melewsky said. “It’s the public’s responsibility to make sure public officials are following it.”
If a residents learn their board or council members have possibly violated the Sunshine Act, they may bring civil or criminal charges.
Residents, for example, could hire an attorney and file a civil lawsuit against a board or council. Also, criminal charges could be filed against each member by the district attorney, Melewsky said.
Mercer County District Attorney Peter C. Acker said he has looked at filing criminal charges against board members of agencies, but has never filed such charges.
“Sometimes we get notices by email from citizens,” Acker said. “I’ve sent emails to solicitors, asking why I shouldn’t file criminal charges against their members.”
For more information on the Pennsylvania Sunshine Act, visit: https://www.openrecords.pa.gov/SunshineAct.cfm
