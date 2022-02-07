Pennsylvania’s Department of Labor & Industry will distribute more than $3 million in Business-Education Partnership Grant funding to 22 workforce development organizations statewide.
The recipients are organizations that work to connect Pennsylvania businesses with school districts and students to better prepare youth to enter into an ever-changing workforce.
The distribution includes a $150,000 grant to West Central Career Connections of Mercer and Lawrence counties.
The Career Connections project will support career exploration activities for youth, parents/guardians and educators through direct connections with local businesses representing key employment sectors and high-priority occupations. The goal is to provide immersive events to allow students to ask their own questions and integrate the knowledge into their academic and career plans.
State Rep. Chris Sainato lauded the grant.
“Choosing a career path is one of life’s most important decisions, and students need relevant, accurate information to inform those decisions,” said Sainato, D-Lawrence. “The funding awarded today will allow students to visit workplaces, ask questions, and gain insights into where they belong in the working world.”
Labor and Industry Secretary Jennifer Berrier also emphasized the importance of the funding.
“The pandemic changed every aspect of our lives, including how we educate our students and prepare them to join Pennsylvania’s workforce,” Berrier said. “These BEP grants play a vital role in helping students gain the skills to eventually meet the needs of employers across the commonwealth.
“We are so proud to be awarding nearly $3.1 million to local workforce development boards across Pennsylvania. They will use this money to continue operating their programs that increase awareness of in-demand technical careers for students, parents, guardians, and school faculty.”
The partnerships offer career-related experiences and opportunities for students through soft-skills development, internships, workplace shadowing, and career mentoring, all with the goal of informing more young learners about high-priority occupations and career paths available in the commonwealth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.