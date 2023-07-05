West Central Workforce Development Board will receive a $250,000 grant from the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry.
The funding will support a West Central Workforce Development Board program to provide job training to young adults who were formerly incarcerated. The Community Connections program links these young adults to youth re-entry project partners, who will determine skill sets and training gaps, the need for supportive services, and training options. Each participant will be assigned a joint adult mentoring team for advice throughout program participation.
State Rep. Aaron Bernstine (R-Butler/Lawrence) announced the grant Wednesday. The West Central Workforce Development Board works to retain and attract business in Lawrence and Mercer counties.
“People who commit crimes must be held accountable, seek help dealing with issues underlying their behavior and make an effort to repair the harm they’ve caused,” said Bernstine. “We need to help those who have been incarcerated become a part of society. This funding helps to provide individuals with the ability and support necessary to avoid future criminal behavior.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.