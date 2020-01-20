State Rep. Parke Wentling is partnering with state Sen. Dan Laughlin and the office of U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey to honor local Cold War Era veterans.
“The Cold War was a prolonged and very trying time in our nation’s history,” Wentling said. “The men and women who served during this time played a vital role in preventing the spread of communism and preserving our nation’s freedoms. Without question, all of these veterans are equally deserving of our thanks and appreciation.”
Toomey’s office is working with the U.S. Department of Defense to provide certificates for United States veterans and Department of Defense civilian employees who reside in the 17th Legislative District for their honorable service during the Cold War.
In Lawrence County, the 17th Legislative District includes New Wilmington and Wilmington Township.
Any resident of those municipalities who worked for the U.S. government at any time during the Cold War Era, Sept. 2, 1945 through Dec. 26, 1991, is eligible, provided their service to the country was faithful and honorable.
National Guard and Reserve Soldiers are eligible.
Those who are active duty military or civilian employees of the U.S. government are also eligible if they had at least one day of honorable service during the Cold War Era. Contractors and volunteers are not eligible.
Applications for the Cold War veterans recognition certificate must be received by Jan. 31. Applications and more information are available by visiting www.RepWentling.com or by calling Wentling’s Conneaut Lake district office at (855) 249-2427 (toll-free).
