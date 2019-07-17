Police say a man and a woman were found slumped over inside a car Monday in Pearson Park.
Neshannock Township police reported that they were called to the park for a welfare check on the man and woman and found them inside a vehicle parked next to the children’s playground.
Police Chief John Rand said that no Narcan was used and that the people revived when police arrived.
The police said they confiscated suspected heroin, marijuana, pills and drug paraphernalia from inside the car, and that charges are pending against the two.
