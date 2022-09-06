Anyone who has a restless need to go out and do something on a mid-week night might want to venture south Wednesday and wander around Ellwood City.
There they will find an abundance of food, drinks, shops and music, all in a highly spirited and social atmosphere.
The borough's monthly “Wander Ellwood” celebration takes place from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday along Lawrence Avenue. The event features craft and food booths by local businesses and organizations, music and other enjoyment on one of the town's main thoroughfares.
A performance by The Leftovers will take place in the community plaza. Shops at the underpass on Fifth Street also will be open.
About 25 businesses, 25 restaurants and 25 vendors participate in the monthly event, which typically draws a crowd. The event stretches between Crescent and Spring avenues.
Ellwood City Borough Councilman Brad Ovial has a lot of enthusiasm about the venue, which he says really draws people into the downtown for a fun night.
All of the businesses are open and people can sample foods from the local eateries, he said.
Croakers and Koehler's microbreweries also have stands there, and open containers for alcoholic beverages are allowed under a special license, but only during the designated times and the designated space, Ovial said.
“It gives everyone a chance to walk around and enjoy the town,” Ovial said, noting that the event allows the borough to show off its thriving small businesses and restaurants.
Wander Ellwood is a joint effort between the borough council, the Ellwood City Chamber of Commerce and various organizations and businesses in the borough's downtown area.
The Wander Ellwood events are held the first Wednesday of each month from June through October, and the last “Wander Ellwood” event this year will be Oct. 5.
“It started out as a test drive,” Ovial said, “but it's really taken off. Come 8:00 at night, people don't want to leave.”
