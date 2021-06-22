Webcast spotlights DON's hemp home project

Project PA Hemp Home on New Castle’s Lower East Side has been featured on Episode 2 of America By Design, a web channel that explores the impact of design on everyday life.
The episode — which features interviews with DON Chief Executive Officer Court Hower and President Chris Lloyd — is available for streaming at https://www.bydesignchannel.com/americabydesign/home and registration is not necessary to vote for the project to win the People’s Choice Award. The segment featuring the hemp home begins just after the 30-minute mark of the episode.
To vote use the link https://www.bydesignchannel.com/americabydesign/peoples-choice-award.
The project, under construction by DON Enterprise, Inc. and funded in part by the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, is a demonstration of the potential for locally grown industrial hemp in building and for the health impacts of nontoxic, natural materials. The house, a retrofit of an existing blighted structure, was designed by a Master’s of Architecture graduate student from Parsons New School in New York through the collaboration between Parsons Healthy Materials lab and DON.
A joint CBS/Amazon television crew shot footage and conducted interviews in late April when the hempcrete insulation was being installed.
“DON works to improve the communities wherever we operate and continuously brings funds and investment to generate new opportunities in our region. Industrial hemp represents a potential commodity for farmers as its many applications, like building materials, start to gain market awareness,” Hower said. “We are pleased that interest in this project is so high, and we are working to add more events to tour the house and learn about hempcrete firsthand.”
For event reservations, contact Lori Daytner at ldaytner@donservices.org or (724) 856-4134.
