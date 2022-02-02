The Lawrence County commissioners and courts have decided to close the Lawrence County courthouse and county offices and agencies for Thursday and Friday.
That decision was made "due to the winter weather advisory and out of an abundance of caution for county employees and residents," Commissioner Chairman Morgan Boyd said Wednesday.
The county's public safety/911 center and the county jail will remain in operation both days.
Impending inclement weather also has prompted South New Castle Borough Council to postpone its scheduled Thursday night meeting. A new date has yet to be announced.
Several school districts have scheduled flexible instructional days for Thursday, allowing teachers to teach and students to learn virtually from at home. Those include the New Castle, Mohawk and Union area school districts, Laurel School District and the Lawrence County Career and Technical Center.
Laurel Superintendent Len Rich said a decision about Friday will be made during the day on Thursday.
