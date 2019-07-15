Weather keeps balloons grounded at30th annual Balloon Quest

BY PETE SIRIANNI
NEW CASTLE NEWS
Every year, Balloon Quest has a theme pilots and crew adhere to for games and fun during post-flight receptions at the Union Township Volunteer Fire Department’s hall.
The circus was this year’s theme, which was in way fitting as the pilots and crew of the various hot air balloons in attendance at the 30th annual event at Scotland Meadows Park at times resembled caged animals, anxious for an opportunity to fly. An already sour summer for flying — blame the wind, rain and storms for that — continued this weekend, grounding the balloons through the duration of the event.
Despite a weekend full of sunny, blue skies that may have looked favorable to the scores of people in lawn chairs waiting for liftoff, the weather report was anything but for the balloons. On Friday, slight winds would have carried the balloons toward a power plant. Saturday morning, a dense fog limited visibility by 8 a.m., about the latest time a flight can safely start in the morning.
The wind was the culprit of Saturday night’s canceled flights which would have taken balloons southeast toward New Castle’s industrial district located along South Jefferson Street, which doesn’t lend an area to land.
Finally on yesterday morning, the last scheduled flights of the weekend were scrapped — even as the takeoff location was changed to Wilmington High School — because of the potential of an incoming storm from Ohio.
Despite the unflyable weather, people were able to get up close and personal with the balloons during a static display, which is when the balloons are inflated but don’t leave the ground. Carnival rides continued through the weekend and Saturday night was capped off by a fireworks show from Pyrotechnico.
