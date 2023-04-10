Wayne Township supervisors are considering giving the township volunteer firefighters a tax credit.
During the board's meeting Thursday, the supervisors agreed to have township Solicitor Ryan Long research the tax credit, based on what was passed and adopted by Neshannock Township.
"To help recruit volunteers," said Supervisor Chairman Bill Hepler. "The fire departments need volunteers."
In March, Neshannock Township supervisors voted for a 100-percent property tax exemption for its volunteer firefighters and $500 earned income tax credit.
Township supervisors also approved a $183,016 bid from Wampum-based Youngblood Paving for the River Road improvement project.
The township previously received $50,000 from the county for the project from county transportation dollars, with the rest coming from township funding.
