Wayne Township supervisors are no longer interested in annexing a part of the township to neighboring Ellwood City.
Township Solicitor Ryan Long on Monday confirmed the supervisors no longer want him to research the annexation of Burnstown.
"I can confirm that there is no desire on the part of the Township to investigate the possibility of the annexation of Burnstown by the Borough of Ellwood City," Long said.
The supervisors initially expressed interest in annexing Burnstown based on past incidents of drug activity, include a raid, earlier in the year by law enforcement on a drug-related house on Portersville Road.
Annexation would have allowed borough officers patrol the area. The supervisors initially instructed Long to investigate into the matter, such as what would be the requirements under the law to annex a portion of a municipality to another municipality.
