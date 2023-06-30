A Wayne Township pair has been found in contempt of court for failing to properly follow a court-approved order over sewage at their property.
Common Pleas Judge J. Craig Cox ruled Jeffrey Seybert and Laura Huffman, of Dutch Ridge Road, were in contempt during a hearing Tuesday at the Lawrence County Courthouse.
Cox ordered the pair to pay all costs and legal services and serve incarceration in the Lawrence County jail for 30 days.
The pair can purge themselves from the contempt charge by paying the court costs and following the previous court-approved order.
If the pair doesn’t comply with the purge conditions, a hearing will be scheduled and if they don’t appear, a warrant will be issued for their arrest.
Neither Seybert, Huffman nor their attorney attended Tuesday’s hearing, while Wayne Township was represented by its solicitor Ryan Long.
“This is a concerning situation for the township,” Long said. “We attempted to work with them.”
The hearing was to find if the pair violated a Jan. 31 court-approved order on a previously-made agreement by the pair and the township.
Under the agreement, the pair beginning Feb. 1 have their on-lot septic system serving their primary residence pumped free of all sewage at least twice a month until the system is replaced or connected to the municipal sewage system.
Long said sewage from the residence was leaking onto the property for months creating a nuisance and health risk for neighbors.
The pair previously was cited and found guilty of sewer discharge by Magisterial District Judge Jerry G. Cartwright. The pair were set to face more charges from his office in the future.
The agreement stipulated the pair had to submit receipts of the pumping to township Secretary/Treasurer Samantha Laszlo within five days of the pumping, and individuals had to be removed who were living in a separate trailer with a separate tank creating its own leaking sewage within 30 days of the order.
Long said he filed a motion for contempt on May 4 after nothing was sent to Laszlo. On May 16, four notices were sent to her detailing pumping on Feb. 15, March 17, April 28 and April 30. No other notices have been given since then.
Sewage enforcement officer Kenneth Rodgers, who services Wayne Township, said he has been to the property at least 25 times in the last couple of years, and investigated the property on Monday.
“We tried to help them in every way we can. We tried to get it corrected,” Rodgers said.
Rodgers testified there is evidence individuals are still living in the trailer, and there is a strong smell of raw sewage on the property.
He said it was his professional opinion the pair had not recently pumped their system.
“You can’t hide the smell. It’s still there,” Rodgers said. “You can’t hide the tanks.”
Long said that this is a public safety issue for the neighbors, and added that this is the most egregious case of a sewage issue for a private residence he has personally experienced practicing local law.
