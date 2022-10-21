The Wayne Township board of supervisors may be considering annexing a part of the township over to neighboring Ellwood City.
The topic first arose after a drug bust earlier this summer prompted township officials to explore hiring police officers to patrol the Burnstown area, but the cost would result in increased taxes.
Township Solicitor Ryan Long said he has been researching the process of what it would take to give the problem area of the township to the borough. The reason for this research is based on discussions held between the supervisors and the public in previous council meetings. During the board’s June 7 meeting, Supervisor William Hepler reported the Wayne Township Police Department, Ellwood City Police Department, Lawrence County Drug Task Force and state Attorney General’s office executed two search warrants on a drug-related house on Portersville Road in Burnstown.
This led to several arrests, and the house to be condemned.
Hepler said he then subsequently had a meeting with borough and police officials to discuss the township hiring two officers to patrol the township three shifts a day, seven days a week. He added the cost would be around $100,000 a year, which the township would not be able to afford without raising taxes.
This led township resident Tootie Welsh to suggest annexing Burnstown — stating that is where most of the patrolling is needed.
During the supervisors meeting in September, Long said nothing has been done regarding the potential annexation, saying he would need the approval of the board to move forward. The supervisors in attendance agreed to have Long investigate further into this matter, looking into the laws.
In other business, PennDOT recently completed a traffic study for the township at the intersection of state Route 288 and Oswald Street where residents have addressed concerns for speeding and accidents. In its report, PennDOT said they recommend the solid double yellow lines on Route 288 be extended closer to the intersection, as well as repaint the white gore area located on the east side of the intersection.
PennDOT said they will perform this work when scheduling permits.
The board also recently approved a bid for the Greenhouse Road Bridge project to North Beaver Contracting LLC, with the project expected to start in November once the fabrication of all materials are complete.
A conditional use request for Jason Schwartz was approved for a motorcycle repair shop on state Route 65.
