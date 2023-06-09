Wayne Township supervisors agreed to hire Ashley Cunningham as a part-time police officer during their June meeting.
Supervisor Bill Hepler said the hire, along with the recent purchase of a new police vehicle, shows the board’s commitment to providing public safety to residents.
