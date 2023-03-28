The Wayne Township Firemen’s Relief Association passed a state audit that was conducted by the office of Pennsylvania Auditor General Timothy DeFoor.
The Department of the Auditor General were conducting compliance audits of relief organizations in the state from Jan. 1, 2019, to Dec. 31, 2021.
“Based on our audit procedures, we conclude that, for the period of Jan. 1, 2019 to Dec. 31, 2021, the relief association, in all significant respects, complied with applicable state laws, contracts, bylaws and administrative procedures as they relate to the receipt of state aid and the expenditure of relief association funds,” DeFoor said.
In the audit report, it said the relief association received $13,055 in state aid in 2019, $13,158 in 2020 and $11,618 in 2021.
During that period, the relief association had $52,965 in expenditures, with $46,497 used for equipment purchases and maintenance, $5,668 in insurance premiums and $800 in bond premiums. The association had $25,641 in cash remaining as of Dec. 31, 2021.
