Greenhouse Road Bridge on Route 488 in Wayne Township is scheduled to be closed beginning Tuesday, for safety reasons.
The closure of the township-owned span over the Beaver River follows an inspection by Frank B. Taylor Engineering, that identified significant deterioration. It will remain closed to all traffic until further notice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.