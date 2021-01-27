The Squaw Run Road Bridge in Wayne Township reopened to traffic at noon Wednesday.
The bridge is owned by Wayne Township. It had been closed for replacement since the project began Jan. 4.
North Beaver Contracting LLC was awarded the contract for the $170,000 project.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.