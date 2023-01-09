Wayne Township supervisors approved an ordinance adding a $5 per capita tax for residents.
Since the Ellwood City Area School District adopted a $10 per capita tax in 2022, the township will take $5 from the tax.
The school district consists of the boroughs of Ellwood City, Ellport and Wampum, and the townships of Perry and Wayne.
Ellport, Ellwood and Perry implemented a per capita tax, while Wampum Borough did not.
In other township news, North Beaver Contracting is expected to start work this month on a culvert replacement on Greenhouse Road, near the bridge on the road.
The project was delayed from its November start date due to weather concerns and limiting factors on a project currently underway. The bridge has been closed since May, while the road remains open.
