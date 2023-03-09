Wayne Township supervisors approved a conditional use request from Wampum-based Amerikohl Aggregates Inc. during its March meeting.
The conditional use is for a mineral extraction operation, with Supervisor Bill Hepler stating it will be in between Old Pittsburgh Road and Route 65 in the RMU zoning district.
Hepler said he does not know when it will begin.
“It could take them one year. It could take them five years,” Hepler said.
Hepler also wanted residents to note that work finally began Monday, after several delays, on the culvert replacement on Greenhouse Road, near the township-owned bridge.
He said North Beaver Contracting hopes to have the project done by March 23, weather permitting.
The bridge has been closed since May 2022, while the road remains open.
