SHARON — COVID-19 claimed another victim Friday as WaterFire Sharon canceled its Sept. 19 event due to the pandemic.
Organizers announced the cancellation Friday, but the move, coming after most other festivals, fairs and cultural events in the region were canceled.
“Although we can’t know what the future holds for fall, we felt it best to cancel the September event for safety reasons,’’ Karen Winner Sed, co-chairman of WaterFire Sharon, said in a news release.
She said it would be impossible to hold the event while complying with guidelines from the state Department of Health and U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“As the recommendations for social distancing and wearing masks continue, it would be a challenge to conduct a WaterFire event while following the recommendations” she said.
The day-long event features artisans, musicians and food vendors, culminating with the lighting of bonfires in metal baskets anchored in the Shenango River.
“Although we were hopeful to have a September lighting, it takes many months of planning and labor to prepare for the event. We’d be gearing up now in the many preparations necessary to be ready for the September WaterFire,’’ Winner Sed said. “That’s why we had to make a decision now whether or not to cancel, and safety made that decision for us.”
WaterFire Sharon is hopeful about returning next year, she said.
Earlier this week, Gov. Tom Wolf tightened guidelines to stem an increasing wave of new COVID-19 cases. Among the restrictions are requirements prohibiting outdoor events with more than 250 people.
Given the restrictions, WaterFire Sharon’s board had no choice but to cancel the event, said Peggy Mazyck, CEO of VisitMercerCountyPA, the county’s tourism agency.
“WaterFire Sharon draws 10,000 people,’’ Mazyck said “You can’t manage social distancing with that many people.’’
Although the event’s cancellation wasn’t a surprise, it still hurts, said Jen Krezeczowski, co-owner of LuLu Beans Cafe & Coffee House and Gifted at Applegate, both located in downtown Sharon.
“It’s heartbreaking of course,’’ Krezeczowski said.
The pandemic is leaving Sharon’s business district struggling, she said.
“No one knows what to do,’’ Krezeczowski said. “This is unprecedented.’’
With the scheduled July 25 celebration previously canceled, this will be the first year without a WaterFire in the event’s eight-year history in Sharon.
“I hate to see this happen,’’ said Michael Lisac, owner of Warehouse Sales in Sharon. “Everyone is really going to miss it.’’
COVID-19 has created a business and cultural environment that’s been impossible to plan, Lisac said.
“This whole year has been crazy,’’ he said. “You don’t know what’s going to happen.’’
Each local WaterFire has a different theme and requires the efforts of 200 volunteers.
Local business owners brought the licensed event to Sharon after seeing the original version in Providence, R.I. Other cities, larger than Sharon — including Columbus, Kansas City, Rome and Singapore — have hosted WaterFire events.
WaterFire is now held only in Providence, Kansas City and Sharon.
“It’s an honor to have such an artistic event in Sharon,’’ said Jen Barborak, director of river operations for WaterFire Sharon. “We want to continue to bring it to the area as it is truly unique and seen only in a few places in the world — with Sharon being one.’’
