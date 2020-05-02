“WaterFire Sharon” has canceled its July 25 event for safety reasons, because of COVID-19 restrictions.
No decision has been made yet about the second such event, which is scheduled to take place Sept. 19 for downtown Sharon in Mercer County.
The event traditionally has drawn crowds of thousands from a multicounty area.
Karen Winner Sed, co-chairwoman of WaterFire Sharon, said that as further recommendations for COVID-19 become available, a decision whether to go forward or not with the Sept. 19 will be made closer to the event.
WaterFire Sharon was planning its eighth season for 2020.
Further information about the event and how to get involved in future events is available at www.waterfiresharon.org, or by contacting the office at (724) 301-1868.
WaterFire Sharon is a charitable fund affiliated with the Community Foundation of Western Pennsylvania and Eastern Ohio (www.comm-foundation.org).
