Water spews from hydrant

Water gushed from a fire hydrant downtown Monday night after being struck by a vehicle.
The hydrant, which was damaged, on the corner of Falls and Mercer streets sent water down Mercer street to the downtown area. The New Castle fire and police departments responded to the scene.
