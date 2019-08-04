BY DEBBIE WACHTER
NEW CASTLE NEWS
A fisherman was returned to shore safely Friday night after New Castle firefighters rescued him using a boat and ropes.
City firefighters were called around 10:52 p.m. to the area of Moravia and Hobart streets near the Mahoning Avenue Viaduct, when a caller reported that he was standing in the middle of the Shenango River and was unable to move because the current was too strong, assistant fire chief Mike Kobbe reported. He said the man, identified as Paul Beck, age and address unknown, feared the current would wash him away.
“Our units got on scene at 10:57 p.m., and he was in about four feet of water with heavy current,” Kobbe said.
The department responded with one command unit, two fire engines and six men.
“They found he was unable to move from the middle of the river,” Kobbe said, adding that the man was wearing chest waders.
“They called for additional manpower, and they used ropes and a boat team,” Kobbe said. “Our guys used ropes and flotation devices to move across the river, secure him in a flotation device and return him to shore.”
He was out of the water by 11:18 p.m., about 25 minutes later. Kobbe estimated the water temperature to be about 78 degrees.
“The real concern was the strength of the current,” he said. “People don’t realize how that water moves.”
Beck was evaluated by Noga Ambulance personnel at the scene, but he refused any other medical treatment and the ambulance crew drove him home, Kobbe said.
