A water main that broke Sunday morning and caused loss of water or low pressure for New Castle and township residents is now fixed.
Pennsylvania American Water is now testing samples for bacteria and company spokesman Gary Lobaugh said normal water pressure has returned to storage tanks in Union and Neshannock townships.
The broken 12-inch water main was located near the intersection of Wilmington Road and Clen More Boulevard in Neshannock Township.
Pennsylvania American Water spokesman Gary Lobaugh said a precautionary boil water advisory is still in effect for customers living in portions of the City of New Castle, South New Castle borough, Union Township, Shenango Township, Hickory Township, Neshannock Township and Mahoning Township. The boil will be lifted after two consecutive days of bacteria sampling come back negative.
If the two consecutive days of bacteria sampling come back negative, the boil could be lifted early Thanksgiving morning.
Potable water tankers are available in the Lawrence Village Plaza parking lot in Shenango Township, at the Neshannock Municipal Building at 3131 Mercer Road and at the former Sears parking lot in Union Township at 2500 West State St. Operating hours for these locations are 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.
Customers should bring their own containers to fill and follow all Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for hand hygiene and social distancing
