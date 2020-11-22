Water main break affects New Castle customers

A water main break in Neshannock Township is the cause of water problems for some Lawrence County and New Castle residents on Sunday.
The break is near the intersection of Wilmington Road and Clen More Boulevard.
"Customers may experience low pressure, discolored water or could have no water," Pennsylvania American Water said in an emailed notification statement.
Crews from the water company were still on site around 4 p.m. Sunday afternoon. Clen More Boulevard was closed to traffic.
Calls to Pennsylvania American Water spokesmen were not immediately returned.
