School returned to normal on Wednesday in the Laurel School District.
A main well pipeline valve malfunctioned and was stuck open at the middle-high school Tuesday, causing the high school basement to flood with a a foot-and-a-half of water. Grade seven through 12 students in the building were sent home Tuesday morning to learn virtually because there was no water or normal restroom operations.
Superintendent Len Rich said a firm was called and the problem was fixed for normal procedures Wednesday. The elementary school was not impacted.
