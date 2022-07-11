This one was not on Mike Kobbe’s radar.
The New Castle Fire Department chief said his crews were summoned around 11:30 a.m. Sunday to 125 W. Grant St., where a partial building collapse had occurred at the City Rescue Mission-owned Sankey Center.
A large portion of the west side of the building, near the roof line, Kobbe said, had given way, sending bricks into the parking lot and onto the street. No one was injured.
“We pay attention to a lot of the buildings in the city, ones that are in harm’s way,” Kobbe said Monday morning. “This was not one that I saw coming.”
Jack Lynn, chief executive officer of the City Rescue Mission, said that the collapse occurred in an area that had been repaired in 2021.
“We think it’s from a little bit of water damage,” Lynn said. “We had that area fixed almost a year ago and patched up, but evidently, a little water got underneath it and had been working its way."
Kobbe said that upon arrival at the scene, the fire department closed Grant Street from Shenango Street to Skyview Towers. That portion of the street remained closed Monday morning, but Kobbe said plans were to reopen one lane once the bricks were removed and the building was shored up.
The street was to reopen completely after an engineer had a chance to inspect it and deem it safe.
Lynn had no idea how long repairs would take to complete.
“We’re still in the assessment stage,” he said. “Our big thing right now is working with our contractor and the city so that we can get this street open as soon as possible, then go from there working with our insurance company.
“We want to get it back open as soon as possible, but doing it the right way and making sure everything is safe before we reopen the building.”
In the meantime, contingency plans also are being formulated for groups that use the facility, a former car dealership that has housed the Sankey Center since 1995.
“The good news is we use that building for our Center Shot Archery program, and it just concluded its last session on Thursday,” Lynn said. “So it’s off for a couple weeks. We will move that off site depending on how long that building’s down.
“We do work with a couple church youth groups, they’re going to use their church. We’re just starting those discussions. There are other areas in the building that they can use. And there’s one community church that will be looking for an off-site location until we can get them back in there.”
Thus, even though the building may remain empty for a while. Lynn, though, is just glad that it was also devoid of activity Sunday morning.
“Nobody was in the building when that part collapsed, nobody was on the sidewalk,” he said, “so thank God nobody was around that got hurt. Buildings can be repaired.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.