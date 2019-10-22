Pennsylvania American Water will host a community open house from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 2 at its recently completed $50 million water treatment plant in New Beaver Borough.
The plant, located at 352 Industrial Park Drive, off Route 18 in New Beaver Borough, serves about 18,000 customers in southern Lawrence and Butler counties and northeastern Beaver County.
Guests will have the opportunity to learn where their drinking water comes from, see how the water is treated and tested and talk with members of the company’s local management team and water quality professionals.
The free event will offer water treatment plant tours, educational demonstrations, children’s activities, face painting and refreshments. Guests are advised to wear sturdy, closed-toed footwear and be comfortable standing, walking and occasionally climbing stairs for about 30 minutes.
Visitors are encouraged to register for the event by visiting the company web page at www.amwater.com/paaw/ellwoodplant. Attendees are required to provide valid photo identification to enter the treatment plant property. Parking will be available.
The new facility replaces a water treatment plant that was constructed in 1909 and had reached the end of its useful life span. The 110-year-old facility had capacity and reliability limitations, while the new plant has increased production capacity, improved reliability and provides enhanced safety for company employees.
Pennsylvania American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high quality and reliable water and/or wastewater services to about 2.4 million people.
With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company, according to a company-issued news release. The company employs more than 7,100 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to an estimated 14 million people in 46 states.
For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.
