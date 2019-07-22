Tom Hanks portrays Mister Rogers in A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, a timely story of kindness triumphing over cynicism, based on the true story of a real-life friendship between Fred Rogers and journalist Tom Junod.
Donald F. McGeorge, 89, of North Beaver Township passed away Friday, July 19, 2019, at Avalon Nursing Center following a short illness. Born July 5, 1930, in Enon Valley, he was the son of the late C. Marvin and Clara (Herb) McGeorge. Don formerly worked at Clark's Dairy and then at Ace Prot…
