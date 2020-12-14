breaking featured WATCH: First COVID-19 vaccines administered in Pittsburgh Dec 14, 2020 Dec 14, 2020 Updated 1 hr ago 0 UPMC administered the first doses of Pfizer’s Food and Drug Administration-approved COVID-19 vaccine to several frontline workers who provide various aspects of care. Story continues below video Tags Vaccine Dose Worker Food Pittsburgh Aspect Watch Trending Video × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Volant merchants object to event-related ordinances Pants on fire prompts nursing home evacuation Man escapes trooper in traffic stop arrest Holiday music to accompany fireworks North Hill house fire deemed suspicious Indoor dining, school sports on hold as Wolf announces new guidelines Two more county deaths reported as UMPC Jameson reports no available ICU beds New Castle boys pull away for win over Kennedy Catholic Medical marijuana dispensary opens on Sampson Street Man wanted in pizza delivery robbery Dec 31, 1969 {{title}} COVID-19 headlines New Update Updated 23 hrs ago County up one death, 102 new cases Saturday Updated Dec 11, 2020 Coronavirus cases in county surpass 3,000 Trending Recipes COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS Obituaries BOYLE, Saundra Lee Feb 28, 1936 - Dec 11, 2020 KNEPP, Catherine Irene Feb 20, 1935 - Dec 11, 2020 SCALA, Paula Jul 28, 1945 - Dec 12, 2020 TANNER, Stanley May 23, 1942 - Dec 10, 2020 KERN, Twyla Faye May 30, 1930 - Dec 7, 2020 Stocks Market Data by TradingView This Week's Circulars
